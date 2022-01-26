Lindsay Lane’s Lindsey Murr has surpassed 1,000 points over her successful basketball career, and her family and teammates decided to celebrate her accomplishment last Friday.
Murr, guard for the Lions, accomplished the feat last Tuesday, versus Oakwood Academy.
However, the celebration ceremony was not held until Friday, following their game versus Colbert County.
Lindsey was greeted by her teammates and family with balloons, signs and a commemorative basketball to honor the accomplishment.
Murr’s 1,000 point milestone is something that runs in the blood, as the Murrs are known as a prominent basketball family.
They have multiple members of their family who have played basketball at the next level.
This includes Tommy Murr, who is the all-time leading scorer in AHSAA history. Over the course of his career, he scored 5,716 career points.
Her father, Stephen Murr, is Head of School at Lindsay Lane.
Now, Lindsey is paving her own path on the court and off it.
“Lindsey is a great person and we are honored to have her in our athletic program,” athletic director Megan Ellison said. “I love being able to celebrate these milestones with the kids. It should be celebrated in the best way possible.”
Ellison added that Lindsey has earned this milestone by her willingness to work in the offseason.
“She has stepped up during her off-time,” she said.
Lindsey has not slowed down since scoring 1,000 either. Most recently, against Athens Bible School on Monday, Jan. 24, she scored 29 points and 13 rebounds in dominant fashion.
On the season, she has been a double-double machine, averaging close to 21 points per game and almost 10 rebounds a game. Additionally, she is getting three steals per game.
Her ability to make the team better with her play and her personality is something that has not gone unnoticed by head basketball coach Lauren Evans. She has watched her grow into the player she is today, improving each season.
“She has worked so hard since 8th grade. Her ball IQ has improved and so has her ability to see the court,” Evans said. “She is a great athlete who knows the game. She is genuinely a good person who is a fierce competitor with high character.”
Only a junior, Lindsey still has time to add on to her score total and help her team succeed.
