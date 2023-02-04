The Lady Lions of Lindsay Lane softball are not letting the inclement weather keep them down, and are eager for the opportunity to get out on the dirt.
They lost two senior leaders from last year’s group, and head coach Brandy Davis feels confident that in the talent and maturity of her team will show up this season.
This year, they have four seniors who will be stepping up in the leadership role.
“We have several returning (starters),” Davis said. “We have some girls who have moved in. With us being so small, we have 7th and 8th graders on our team as well. The older girls have done a good job of making (the younger ones) feel like they have a place. They have really taken them under their wing.”
For their goals this season, it begins with their area, which has undergone some changes. Last season was a 5-team area, while this season is a 3-team area – LLCA, Tanner and Falkville, all of whom are capable of playing good softball.
“We set out before our season and we set goals to be area champs, make it to regionals and even the far goals of being state champs. If you don’t put it out in front of you to make it something that’s attainable, you aren’t going to achieve it.”
While those are the team goals, Davis also works on individual goals that will benefit the team collectively as well.
The strength of the team is going to come from multiple facets, as Davis expects them to be balanced, as they return the top of their pitching along with many key players out in the field and at the plate.
“Our defense should be very solid this year. We are only losing two girls. Our hitting, we had several girls last year with great batting averages. I am expecting that again this season. All-around, I feel like we should be very competitive,” Davis said.
