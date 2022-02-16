Here is a look at the softball schedule for the 2022 Lindsay Lane Lady Lions.
Feb. 26 - time TBA - Clements Round Robin Tournament - at Clements High
March 1 - Vinemont, at 4:30 p.m. - home game
March 3 - East Limestone, at 4:30 p.m. - home game
March 4/5 - time TBA - Elkmont Round Robin Tournament - at Elkmont
March 8 - Woodville, at 5 p.m. - home game
March 10 - Athens Bible, at 5 p.m. - home game
March 14 - Clements, at 4:30 p.m. - home game
March 15 - Covenant Christian, at 4 p.m. - away game
March 17 - Skyline, at 5 p.m. - home game
March 21 - Woodville, at 5 p.m. - away game
April 5 - Skyline, at 5 p.m. - away game
April 7 - Athens Bible, at 5 p.m. - away game
April 11 - Decatur Heritage, at 4:30 p.m. - away game
April 12 - Decatur Heritage, at 4:30 p.m. - home game
April 18 - Columbia, at 4:30 p.m. - home game
April 19 - Clements, at 4:30 p.m. - away game
April 21 - Columbia, at 4:30 p.m. - away game
April 25 - Vinemont, at 4:30 p.m. - away game
April 26 - Tanner, at 4:30 p.m. - home game
April 28 - Elkmont, at 4 p.m. - away game
May 2/3 - Area Tournament
May 11 - Regionals
May 17 - State Tournament
Scores on the Lindsay Lane softball team, as well as updates on their schedule, will be provided as the season progresses.
Additionally, softball schedules for each school will be provided.
