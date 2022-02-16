LL softball

Lindsay Lane is on the verge of their softball season.

 Courtesy photo / Lindsay Lane athletics

Here is a look at the softball schedule for the 2022 Lindsay Lane Lady Lions.

Feb. 26 - time TBA - Clements Round Robin Tournament - at Clements High

March 1 - Vinemont, at 4:30 p.m. - home game

March 3 - East Limestone, at 4:30 p.m. - home game

March 4/5 - time TBA - Elkmont Round Robin Tournament - at Elkmont

March 8 - Woodville, at 5 p.m. - home game

March 10 - Athens Bible, at 5 p.m. - home game

March 14 - Clements, at 4:30 p.m. - home game

March 15 - Covenant Christian, at 4 p.m. - away game

March 17 - Skyline, at 5 p.m. - home game

March 21 - Woodville, at 5 p.m. - away game

April 5 - Skyline, at 5 p.m. - away game

April 7 - Athens Bible, at 5 p.m. - away game

April 11 - Decatur Heritage, at 4:30 p.m. - away game

April 12 - Decatur Heritage, at 4:30 p.m. - home game

April 18 - Columbia, at 4:30 p.m. - home game

April 19 - Clements, at 4:30 p.m. - away game

April 21 - Columbia, at 4:30 p.m. - away game

April 25 - Vinemont, at 4:30 p.m. - away game

April 26 - Tanner, at 4:30 p.m. - home game

April 28 - Elkmont, at 4 p.m. - away game

May 2/3 - Area Tournament

May 11 - Regionals

May 17 - State Tournament

Scores on the Lindsay Lane softball team, as well as updates on their schedule, will be provided as the season progresses.

Additionally, softball schedules for each school will be provided.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you