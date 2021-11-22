The support system in Sam Hogue’s life is a major reason for where he is today, signing to play baseball at the next level for Wallace State in Hanceville.
The support was large enough to fill the gymnasium at Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, comprised of proud parents, coaches, teammates and friends alike.
The star catcher for the Lions, known for his hitting superiority and defensive skills, signed to play for coach Randy Putman, who showed keen interest in Hogue to Lindsay Lane head coach Charles Morrison after hosting a workout for him.
Putman wanted to know a few things about Hogue: what his grades were like, what type of person he was and if he was coachable.
He checked all the boxes, according to Morrison.
“Nothing gets by him and, on top of that, he has a cannon for an arm,” Morrison said. “He has a tremendous skill set. End of the day, he wants to do well, but the ultimate goal for Sam is to accomplish the big team goals we have for this year.”
Hogue was praised by numerous Lindsay Lane coaches at the signing event and gave a speech to his loyal supporters as well.
“First, I have to start off thanking God for providing for me with everything I have done up to this point and everything I will do,” Hogue said. “Second, I want to thank my coaches for being there for me at all times. Then I would like to thank Mrs. (Katrina) Williams and Mrs. (Megan) Ellison for supporting me the whole way here. Lastly, I would like to thank my guys, my team, for always pushing me. Let’s get a ring this year.”
Hogue played his first two years at Sparkman High School before the family made the decision to go to Lindsay Lane for the final two years. His father, Tommy Hogue, says Sam has been motivated his entire life, regardless of age or competition.
“Ever since he was five-years old he took it serious,” he said. “It has been a long road to this point and we have had fun along the way.”
According to Morrison, Hogue will play catcher, designated hitter or outfield at the next level for Wallace State. Morrison says that whichever position it is, he has confidence in Hogue succeeding.
“End of the day, the best hitters are going to find their way into the lineup,” Morrison said.
Lindsay Lane’s upcoming season is filled with high hopes for bringing home a championship.
