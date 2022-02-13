The Lindsay Lane girls tennis team defeated Athens High School earlier this weekend in both the individual and doubles competitions.
The match took place on Feb. 8.
For singles, Lindsay Lane won by a total of four to two.
For the doubles competition, Lind- say Lane won by a total of three to zero. In high school tennis, the one-seed for a school faces the one-seed of another school and so on, going all the way down to six.
In the match the other day, Lindsay Lane won the one matchup, the two matchup, the three matchup and the four matchup.
Athens High won the five matchup and the six matchup.
For the doubles matchups, the ones won their match by a score of 6-1 and 6-4.
For the twos, Lindsay Lane won by a score of 6-4 and 6-4.
For the threes, Lindsay Lane won by a score of 6-3 and 6-3.
Future scores will be provided.
