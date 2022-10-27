The Lindsay Lane volleyball team has returned home from the State level of the tournament after G.W. Long secured a victory over the Lady Lions.
Lindsay Lane, after winning Area and Regionals, faced Long in the first round of the State tournament in Birmingham. While they came up short of bringing home the blue map, the team was able to accomplish collective and individual goals in their first season of competing in the 2A classification.
Head coach Alex Dizon said that, in addition to winning State, their goals were to host area, finish 1st or 2nd and then make it to State. They were able to accomplish all 3 of these goals.
Individually, senior Haley Grace Waltman ends her career as the all-time and single-season kills leader for the Lady Lions. This season, she had 561 kills. For Waltman’s career, she ends with 1,396 kills.
Coach Dizon acknowledges Long played well against LLCA, but is pleased with where his group’s talent level is as they competed in 2A for the first time.
“We couldn’t get out of one rotation. The games were really close though. It could have gone either way. But, good run and good year,” Dizon said. “Still good for the school, the first time in 2A. I think we were fairly even with Long. Play them 10 times, they win 5 and we win 5.”
While the state tournament pressed on for multiple classifications on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Lindsay Lane is now gearing up for another late postseason push next season, which has become a common theme for the Lady Lions.
While LLCA will lose leadership and talent, Coach Dizon is confident in the younger players to step up, as they will need to.
“Some of the younger players, first time players got to see that (competition) this season,” he said. “We would love to sort of reload. We have some good players coming up who will be highlighted a lot next year. We are going to return girls that have that experience (at State). We just have to work a little harder.”
Lindsay Lane was the remaining team left in Athens-Limestone competing in the postseason, as multiple schools qualified after successful seasons.
