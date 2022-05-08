The Lindsay Lane Lions track team are bringing home the state title.
Here are the unofficial scores from this past weekend.
An expanded story will be provided early this upcoming week.
Danny Reed Murphy, 59, passed away April 29, 2022 in Limestone County. Memorial Service will be held later. Spry Funeral Home assisted the family.
Ora Mixon's funeral service will be noon, May 7th, at the Round Island Creek Mission Center. Interment will be in the Thatch Mann Cemetery. Visitation was 5-6 p.m. May 6th at Royal Funeral Home in Athens.
