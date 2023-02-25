On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Lindsay Lane Christian Academy baseball team pitched an 8-0 shutout against Clements High School.
Ethan Hotz — who is playing his first varsity season — started on the mound and pitched a seven inning, one hit game with 12 strikeouts.
“I was really proud of him and his pitching effort,” Coach Charles Morrison said. “He pitched extremely well; we were really happy about that.”
Ray Anderson led the team in the batter’s box, going three for four with three RBIs. Seth Mitchell went two for four with three RBIs. Alex Cook went two for three, as well.
“We had a good game that day, but I’m not happy where we’re at hitting wise right now,” Morrison said. “That’s an area we really have a lot of work to do. We need to be hitting the ball better than what we are hitting it so far.”
LLCA comes into the season with 7 returning starters, but only 2 (first and shortstop) out of 9 players are playing their normal position.
“We’ve got a lot of returning starters, but we have a lot of our starters playing new positions this year that they haven’t played in the past,” Morrison said. “So we’re having to learn a little bit different, learn newer positions for us, but it’s a lot of the same players that we’ve had on last year’s team. So it’s taken us a little bit of time to adjust some of these new positions and kind of playing with each other in those positions.”
“These first two weeks of the season, in my opinion, are very important for us to continue learning as we’re playing these new positions, and, you know, making corrections from the stats we’re making, and I think that will look a lot different about three weeks from now,” Morrison explained.
However, all seven of LLCA’s pitchers have pitched in the past.
“Our pitching should be pretty solid this year,” Morrison said.
LLCA is also optimistic about having younger players stepping up to learn new positions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.