Lindsay Lane’s budding sports program is growing every day, with athletes making their mark by signing to play at the next level, setting milestones and defeating opponents.
This is all happening while the school aims to educate young men and women while guiding them in the Christian faith.
This year alone, they have had five scholarship signings, including one where the athlete became the first person in the history of Lindsay Lane to sign a scholarship in that sport. This would be Henry Woodall, who signed to run cross-country for the University of Mobile.
They have had athletes who play multiple sports sign scholarships, such as Lindsey Holland, signing to play volleyball at Huntingdon College but also playing basketball.
Speaking of basketball, Lindsey Murr surpassed the 1,000 points threshold earlier in 2022, a feat that did not go unnoticed by the Lindsay Lane faithful.
These athletes are helped along the way by those committed to the Lion pride.
This includes Megan Ellison, who serves as athletic director for the school.
We asked Ellison some questions about Lindsay Lanes athletic program and how it ties into their faith.
Question: Talk about how Lindsay Lane is growing in sports.
Answer: Lindsay Lane has seen significant growth over the years in the Athletic Department. Eight years ago, Lindsay Lane joined the AHSAA which helped expand the level of competition. Some highlights over the past few years include: softball becoming a varsity sport, varsity girls’ and boys’ swimming added, and in 2022 we will have our first varsity football team! The overall growth of our school has made it possible to add different levels to most sports. This includes Middle School, Junior High as well as Junior Varsity. Also, Lauren Evans, our youth sports director has done an amazing job of promoting athletics to the younger children. This helps feed our upper school athletic teams.
Question: What is Lindsay Lane doing to get exposure for these athletes?
Answer: Anytime we can showcase an athlete we do! When an athlete has an athletic milestone, we reach out to the Athens News Courier. We promote their accomplishments on our social media pages. Another thing LLCA loves to do is promote playing sports at the next level. Anytime an athlete gets to play sports in college we celebrate that. We bring in 7-12 grades and let everyone watch the athlete sign. We invite their friends and family and just let them enjoy their moment. We want our younger grades able to see that anything is possible with hard work and determination. Our coaches are wonderful in helping our athletes make contact with college coaches. Whether it is a college coach or someone who they have met through the college coaching world, LLCA coaches are always willing to help our athletes get to the next level.
Question: How do you and the school try to tie in Christian values with these athletes?
Answer: The school’s motto is “Raising Champions for Christ”. As a school and athletic department, we are trying to teach the athletes biblical principals they can apply after sports are done. Something we try to instill is that sports will eventually be over, but you will always have your character and God. The varsity boys away jerseys have “AO1” on the back. This stands for “Audience of One”. We want the athletes to know that there is only one person we should performing for. God.
Question: How does Lindsay Lane benefit from good, Christian folk willing to volunteer their time for these athletes?
Answer: The coaches we have at Lindsay Lane are amazing people who give their time freely. Only a handful of the coaches are actually full time Lindsay Lane employees. The rest work their regular job and then drive from their job to come coach these athletes. They sacrifice time away from their families to be coach and pour into our athletes. Some of our coaches have learned about Lindsay Lane and just want to be involved and mentor these athletes. Over the three years I have been Athletic Director, nothing amazes me more than coaches and all they do for the school and the athletes. Lindsay Lane is beyond blessed!
