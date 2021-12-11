Star volleyball player Lindsey Holland of Lindsay Lane Christian Academy signed her letter of intent to play at the next level for the Huntingdon Hawks, taking place on Dec. 9, from the Lindsay Lane Den Campus gymnasium at 2:30 p.m.
Her support system, comprised of her parents, brother, friends, teammates, coaches and fellow Lindsay Lane students filled the gym of the Lions.
Plenty of people had plenty to say about Lindsey, who recently set the record for kills in a season, with 518, according to head volleyball coach Alex Dizon.
“She has set a mark that is going to be tough for anyone at the school coming behind her to stat,” Dizon said.
Additionally, Lindsey raised her game to the next level, increasing her vertical by more than five inches in the span of a few months.
Going to Lindsay Lane since first grade, she has parents and peers who have watched her grow into the successful player and student she is today.
These same people are happy she is going to a school and program as reputable as Huntingdon.
“You are very proud of the accomplishments on the floor, but knowing she is going to a program that is going to care for her is a big relief as a parent,” Chris Holland, her father, said. “Between her friends, her family and her coaches, they all have done a great job of being supportive.”
Lindsey was a huge reason for the success of the Lindsay Lane program, with a 2021 record of 36 and 16 over the course of the season.
They were first in their region and made it all the way to the semifinals of the state tournament.
Lindsey was grateful of everyone who helped her get to this point of her life, signing to continue her success at the next level.
This included thanking teammates, family, friends, coaches and many more individuals she has looked up to.
“To my parents, thank you for driving me to countless practices and sitting through super long tournament days. Thank you to all my teachers, faculty and staff for for supporting me over these last few years. I really appreciate it,” Lindsey said. “Lastly, I want to thank my teammates from club and from school. These past two seasons have been so much fun and I am grateful for the memories I have created with each and every one of you.”
In addition to her past and present coaches from club and from school, her future coaches of Huntingdon made Lindsey a special video to highlight their excitement of her joining the team in Montgomery in the Fall of 2022.
This gives Lindsay Lane multiple scholarship signings in the span of a couple weeks.
