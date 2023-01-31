Head coach Charles Morrison of Lindsay Lane baseball is confident in the group he has returning, as well as the new faces stepping up, as LLCA looks to return to the state title game.
Last season, the Lions achieved some significant milestones on their way to the state title game. Defeating Donoho – who put them out the previous season – was one goal. Another was to prove to themselves they were capable of making the state title game.
Now, this season, Morrison makes their goals clear.
"Make no doubt about it, our goal for 2023 is to make it back to Jacksonville State (University)," Morrison said. "We are working hard toward that every single day to get there."
They may have lost talent, as key cogs to the Lions program moved on to the next level. However, they return much of their talent as well, and Morrison additionally feels confident in the new faces who will see increased playing time.
The ace of the pitching staff, and Limestone County's 2022 Baseball Player of the Year, Ray Anderson, is returning to the squad in what Morrison believes could be another year of steady leadership on the mound.
"When he is on the mound, it does not matter who we are facing," Morrison said. "I feel like we have a great chance."
The pitching is going to be key for LLCA in 2023, as they have 8 guys who can pitch, according to Morrison, including 4 reliable starters.
Ben Fraser is coming back. He was a reliable No. 2, No. 3 and sometime No. 1 starter for the Lions in key moments, such as their area game with Athens Bible School last season.
"We expect him to be one of our top 2 or 3 pitchers," Morrison said.
Also making an impact at multiple positions and with senior leadership is Max Morrison, who the coach says will be playing center field, second base and on the mound as well. He joins Seth Mitchell as pitchers who will be used at a variety of other positions, as Mitchell can expect to see playing time at shortstop and second base as well.
The depth does not end there, as two players can see an increased role after impacting the team the year prior as well.
Jackson Carter will contribute on the mound, at third base and in left field, while Alex Cook – primarily the designated hitter last season – will add his big arm on the mound to go with his prime batting ability.
"He (Alex) is going to surprise some people this year with their pitching," Morrison said. "A lefty on the mound throwing 80-plus (MPH)."
While it sounds like the strength of this team would be the pitching, Morrison acknowledges the defense might be even better.
Furthermore, last year's team was complete, but was known for putting runs on the board and doing it quickly with big bats.
While a few of those big bats may be gone, many players who contributed offensively remain, and Morrison expects the younger guys to make an impact.
"I think we are going to have a great year hitting as well," Morrison said. "I think we are going to be pretty solid."
Lindsay Lane baseball finished as the state runners-up for 1A baseball last season, bringing home a Red Map to Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.