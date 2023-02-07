Things can turn around quickly. Just ask the Lions of Lindsay Lane boys basketball.
LLCA is brandishing a 12-win season, coming off a previous year where they only won 2 games the entirety of their campaign – and 7 the past two seasons combined.
Now, they can head into the postseason with a little bit of confidence.
First-year head coach Zak Meredith is at the helm for their success and quick response from a disappointing season the year prior, taking over as head coach of the Lions this past summer.
However, also at the helm is a group of seniors that not only eased the transition for Meredith’s hiring, but have directly impacted their win-loss ratio by buying in to the system early.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better first season with these guys. We start five seniors, so I wanted to send them out having a good senior season,” Meredith said. “Having been around them, I thought we could be competitive. It is awesome for them. Really happy for them going out this year of basketball the right way.”
Meredith knew he could turn the team into a good product on the court. To those wondering if he expected a turnaround this quickly, he says he didn’t know what to expect, but believed his team “had the ability to win and knew how to win.”
“The seniors really set the tone (for the program) moving forward,” Meredith said. “There have been a few times where it has been like ‘guys, this isn’t it. We have to believe we can win.’ So, I do feel like their mentality has changed a little bit.”
While he serves as their leader on the court, he serves as many students’ leader in discipleship.
“I am loving my job. I love being here. The school is very closely tied to how I feel. I want to coach basketball at the highest level I can, without excusing discipleship,” Meredith said.
Lindsay Lane competes later today at 5:30 p.m. from Tanner High School, where they will face off with Whitesburg Christian.
