Haley Grace Waltman of Lindsay Lane Christian Academy volleyball is reaching heights that only a couple players have reached before, while also being on pace to reach new heights not seen by any player in the school’s history.
Waltman reached 1,000 career kills in the first game of LLCA’s matches against multiple opponents on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
To make the accomplishment even better, she did this in two area wins Tuesday night – defeating Whitesburg Christian and Tanner.
Going into their first match of the evening against Whitesburg, Waltman was 10 kills away from the 1,000 mark, and was able to reach this during the match.
So far this season, Waltman has contributed to 47 percent of the team’s offense, according to head volleyball coach Alex Dizon.
“She is an outside hitter, and we run our offense through our outside hitters,” coach Dizon said. “We have specific plays we make for them. So, she does a good job of executing (those plays). She has 292 kills so far.”
She is only the third player in LLCA history to reach 1,000 kills in her career.
Furthermore, she is on pace to become the all-time kills leader at the school, currently held by Lindsey Holland, who graduated last year and is now at Huntingdon College.
According to Dizon, Waltman, a senior, is on pace to break the school record on senior night for Lindsay Lane.
The plan right now is to celebrate the 1,000 career kills milestone during senior night, which would be made better if she were to set the kills record for the school the same night.
They currently have the ball where she scored her 1,000th kill, and all the players plan on signing it to give to her and the Waltman family on their senior night.
The senior night for Lindsay Lane volleyball is set for Monday, October 3.
Congratulations to Haley Grace for her accomplishments and milestones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.