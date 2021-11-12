The Alabama state cross country championship took place last week, with multiple runners in the Limestone Area placing in the top 15 of individual races,.
This top 15 finish is good enough to place them on the All-State team for the competition.
The teams go by 1A-2A, then 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A and 7A each getting their own All-State team.
The competition took place in Oakville, AL.
Local runners placing on the All-State team includes:
• 1A-2A boys - Jack Bradford of Athens Bible School (8th place) ; Henry Woodall of Lindsay Lane finished 1 spot from the top 15
3A boys - Alex Kuntz of Elkmont High (4th place)
5A boys - Carter Richardson of Ardmore High School (8th place)
5A girls - Addison Tiemann of Ardmore High School (4th place)
Noteworthy performances:
• Destiny Burns of Athens Bible School finished three spots from the top 15, coming in at 18th.
• Huntsville’s Will Pinson won the 7A state cross country meet with a time of 15:13.61.
