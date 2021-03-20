Two Limestone County athletes recently earned recognition for their talents on the field.
Randy Cortes, an eighth grader on the Tanner varsity soccer team, earned this week’s Spring Sports Spotlight from the Alabama High School Athletic Association and also earned a spot in the AHSAA Boys’ Soccer Record Book for consecutive hat-tricks.
Cortes had six games with three goals or more to start the season, ranking third-best overall in the Boys’ Soccer Record Book. He recently started a new hat-streak as Tanner took on Columbia and Athens, getting three goals in each win.
The Rattlers lead the state in goals scored with 80. Cortes has made 23 of them.
“I’m pretty happy I get to coach him for a few more years,” Tanner head coach Matt Smith said.
Meanwhile, at East Limestone, Amaya Green received recognition for her contributions on the softball field. Last week, Green’s game play included 13 hits, three home runs and four stolen bases while batting .481.
“Amaya has a tremendous work ethic and drive for the game of softball,” East Limestone head coach Brett Nave said. “She has a unique passion for this game that you don’t see in a lot of players that young. Looking forward to seeing all she accomplishes, not only this season but in the years to come.”
