For those who play golf, the vast majority will go their entire lifetime and never hit a hole-in-one. A student at Athens Renaissance School and a member of the Athens High School Ladies Golf team, 13-year-old Adalyn Pike has now hit four. Her latest hole-in-one came on hole 17 at Canebrake Golf Course in Athens.
“I had 156 yards to the pin and I hit a six iron,” said Pike.
Adalyn’s mom, Austin Pike, shared that Adalyn hit her first hole-in-one beginning at 9.
“Her first hole-in-one was on January 5, 2019. It was at Canebrake on hole No. 3. She hit it from 121 yards with a five iron. She was 9 years old. Her second hole-in-one happened on October 20, 2019. It was hole No. 8 at Canebrake from 115 yards with a six iron. She was 10 years old. Her third hole-in-one was on March 14, 2022. It was at Canebrake on hole No. 13 from 106 yards with a nine iron. She was 12 years old,” said Pike.
Her mom added that golfing became a part of Adalyn’s life at a very young age.
“She is a very accomplished golfer for someone so young. She has won a lot of big tournaments. She has been on a golf course since she could walk. She played her first tournament at the age of 6 and won,” said Pike.
Adalyn not only credits her dad for her knowledge of the game of golf, but also the man who taught her dad.
“My dad has pretty much taught me all my life, but Mr. Chris Burns taught him when he was a young adult and daddy pretty much passed down what he learned from Chris on to me,” said Pike
As for how this recent hole-in-one made her feel, Adalyn kept it very simple.
“It makes me feel pretty good.”
