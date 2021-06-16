The 2021 Alabama Sports Writers Association has announced its all-state baseball teams.
Ardmore
Ardmore’s Luke Hogan earned first-team honors and pitcher Cole Cheatham received second-team honors for their play this season in Class 5A. Hogan, who played several positions including third base, first base and pitcher, had a tremendous senior season. In his 95 at-bats, he recorded a .389 batting average with nine doubles, four triples, two home runs and 29 RBIs. Cheatham, a Mississippi State Bulldogs signee, had an outstanding senior season on the mound. He had an ERA of 1.39. He gave up just 24 hits and 37 walks out of the 221 batters he faced. He had 124 strikeouts with a 2.37 strikeout per inning ratio. Cheatham held his own at the plate as well. He had 40 hits including five doubles, two triples, one home run and 35 RBIs. He had 11 stolen bases with an OBP of .526.
Athens Bible
ABS received two honorable mention selections in Class 1A with junior Connor Abernathy and senior Kacen Pierce. Abernathy finished with 74 at-bats and held a batting average of .419. He had 12 doubles and two home runs out of his 31 hits. He had 24 RBIs.
Pierce went out with a bang in his senior season. His on-base percentage was .688, and his batting average was .554. In his 56 at-bats, he finished with 31 hits and 21 RBIs. He had seven doubles, two triples and one home run.
Clements
Ian Ezell, who will be a senior next season, earned second-team honors for Class 3A despite his team only winning six games. Stats were unavailable at press time.
Elkmont
Mykell Murrah received an honorable mention selection for Class 3A. He had 33 hits and 32 RBIs in his 78 at-bats. Of those 33 hits, he had eight doubles, four triples and one home run. He was successful in 20 of 21 stolen base attempts. He finished his sophomore season with a batting average of .423.
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
Lindsay Lane’s Sam Hogue earned first-team honors, while Max Morrison earned a second-team selection in Class 1A. Hogue had a phenomenal junior season at the plate. He had a batting average of .398 in 93 at-bats. He had 37 hits with 39 RBIs, including nine doubles, two triples and seven home runs. Morrison also had a phenomenal sophomore season at the plate. His batting average was .376 with an OBP of .473. He had 35 hits and 18 RBIs. Morrison also stole 19 bases.
West Limestone
Three players from West Limestone received selections in Class 4A. Colin Patterson earned second-team honors for his play offensively and on the mound. He threw 59 2/3 innings and started 12 games in his sophomore season. He had 108 strikeouts with an overall record of 7-2. He was 4-for-4 in save opportunities and held an ERA of 1.4. At the plate, Patterson batted .378 with 33 RBIs. He stole 22 bases.
Recent graduate Thorne Slaton also received a second-team selection. Slaton batted .350 with eight doubles, one triple and 17 RBIs. He stole 33 bases. Not only did Slaton perform well offensively, he had a 1.000 fielding percentage in left field meaning, he didn't make an error. Pitcher Logan Martin received an honorable mention. Martin pitched in 24 of 36 games in relief for West. He had five wins and two losses with six saves out of six chances. He had 45 strikeouts and had an ERA of 2.1 in his 39.2 innings pitched. He appeared in all five area games and four of the five playoff games. West finished 28-8 on the season.
