The 2021 Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its softball all-state teams.
Athens Bible
Sophomore Cana Vining earned a second-team selection for Class 1A. ABS finished with an overall record of 11-12 and 7-4 in the area. She pitched 100 2/3 innings in total. She had 120 strikeouts with 35 walks and an ERA of 3.06. Vining had an overall record in the circle of 11-11. Offensively, Vining had a batting average of .325 with 25 hits and 22 RBIs.
Ardmore
Sophomore Ella Singletary earned a first-team selection for the Tigers in Class 5A. Singletary had an incredible year in the circle with an ERA of 2.05. She finished with an overall record of 24-5 in her 29 starts. She had 13 complete games, three shutouts and two no-hitters. Singletary had 179 strikeouts and held opponents batting averages against her of .191. At the plate, she held a batting average of .309 with 97 at-bats. Singletary had 30 hits, including three doubles.
Reagan Clem, who will be continuing her softball career at the University of North Alabama in the fall, capped off her senior season with a second-team selection. Clem finished with a .385 batting average with 45 hits and 31 RBIs. She had eight doubles, two triples and nine home runs. She walked 25 times, which also led to a .490 OBP.
Junior Bo Riley, who was just selected as All-County MVP by Limestone County coaches, received second-team honors. Riley’s batting average was near .500, finishing the season with a .494 and an OBP of .497. She had 82 hits, 51 RBIs and 55 runs scored. Ardmore finished runner up in the 2021 State Softball Championship this season and had an overall record of 36-18 on the season.
Athens
Four Golden Eagles earned selections for their play this season in Class 6A. Junior Emily Simon took home first-team honors as well as Morgan Stiles. Emily Simon finished the season with 171.1 innings pitched and 31 games started. She had a 24-6 record. She finished with an ERA of 1.6 and struck out 251 batters. The opponent’s batting average against her in the circle was .192. Emily Simon not only took care of business pitching, she was just as good offensively with a .435 batting average in 154 at-bats. Her on-base percentage was .506. She finished with 67 hits, 34 singles, 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 48 RBIs.
Stiles also earned a first-team selection. Stiles, who was just a freshman this past season, had a .474 batting average in 173 at-bats. Her OBP was .551. She finished with a team-leading 82 hits. She hit 39 were singles, 21 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 62 RBIs.
Junior Katie Simon received an honorable mention. She finished with a batting average of .383 and an OBP of .433. She had 45 singles, 10 doubles, seven home runs and 33 RBIs totaling 62 hits. She finished with an overall record in the circle of 14-6 with 152 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.8.
Athens finished with an overall record of 46-14. Anna Carder was also a recipient of an honorable mention selection. She finished with a batting average of .420 and an OBP of .530. Carder added 34 singles, 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 55 RBIs.
East Limestone
Rylie Grisham, who recently graduated and will be continuing her softball career beginning in the fall at Mississippi University for Women, in Columbus Mississippi, earned a second-team selection for Class 5A. Grisham was a workhorse in the circle this season, pitching a total of 211 innings and 3,401 pitches thrown. Her record was 22-16. Grisham held opponents to a .245 batting average and had an overall ERA of 2.32. Grisham had 179 strikeouts and 49 walks. At the plate, she held a .382 batting average in her 133 at-bats. She had 40 hits, 31 walks and nine home runs.
Elkmont
Junior Alyssa Harwell and senior Brilee Miller each took home a first-team selections in Class 3A. Elkmont finished 21-19 on the season. Stats were unavailable at press time.
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
Senior Ava Whitmire received a second-team selection for Class 1A. Whitmire will be continuing her softball career at Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee in the fall. Whitmire hit .423 at the plate this season.
