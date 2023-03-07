Here are the results for the 2022-23 basketball Alabama State Championship results:
1A
Girls: Spring Garden vs. Marion County (62-39)
Boys: Covenant Christian vs. Oakwood Adventist (50-46)
2A
Girls: Mars Hill Bible vs. Geneva County (70-50)
Boys: Aliceville vs. St. Luke’s Episcopal (44-43)
3A
Girls: Trinity Presbyterian vs. Clements Colts (52-48)
Boys: Plainview vs. Midfield Patriots (40-37)
4A
Girls: Prattville Christian vs. Priceville (76-59)
Boys: Jacksonville vs. Westminster Christian (51-37)
5A
Girls: Pleasant Grove vs. Arab (53-36)
Boys: Valley vs. Charles Henderson (54-50)
6A
Girls: Hazel Green vs. Huffman (53-40)
Boys: Buckhorn vs. Mountain Brook (65-56)
7A
Girls: Hoover vs. Sparkman (55-44)
Boys: Hoover vs. Central (84-66)
