Here are the results for the 2022-23 basketball Alabama State Championship results:

1A

Girls: Spring Garden vs. Marion County (62-39)

Boys: Covenant Christian vs. Oakwood Adventist (50-46)

2A

Girls: Mars Hill Bible vs. Geneva County (70-50)

Boys: Aliceville vs. St. Luke’s Episcopal (44-43)

3A

Girls: Trinity Presbyterian vs. Clements Colts (52-48)

Boys: Plainview vs. Midfield Patriots (40-37)

4A

Girls: Prattville Christian vs. Priceville (76-59)

Boys: Jacksonville vs. Westminster Christian (51-37)

5A

Girls: Pleasant Grove vs. Arab (53-36)

Boys: Valley vs. Charles Henderson (54-50)

6A

Girls: Hazel Green vs. Huffman (53-40)

Boys: Buckhorn vs. Mountain Brook (65-56)

7A

Girls: Hoover vs. Sparkman (55-44)

Boys: Hoover vs. Central (84-66)

Editor's note: All scores came from scorebooklive.com website except for the 7A girls champion, which was not posted on scorebooklive.com as of press time. That score is from a March 4 article from The Hoover Sun.

