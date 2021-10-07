Registration has begun for the 2022 Huntsville Championship Volunteer Program. According to the press release received by The News Courier, the event looking for around 500 volunteers to fill various spots and committees for the tournament held April 25-May 1, 2022.
The golf tournament, one of the 26 tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour, will be held at The Ledges Golf Course in Huntsville.
It stated in the release that there is an $80 registration fee, in which you will also receive a golf polo, hat, jacket, weekly tournament credential as well as complimentary food and beverage in the volunteer headquarters.
“I want to thank all of the volunteers that participated in last year’s event. We could not have had a successful event without them,” Penn Garvich said in the release, Huntsville Championship tournament director. “We hope to see another great group of volunteers support the Huntsville Championship at The Ledges during the 2022 Huntsville Championship. Whether you’re a golf enthusiast, passionate about sports, or wanting to be a part of a signature professional event in Huntsville, the Huntsville Championship offers a large variety of volunteer opportunities. In addition to volunteering, we encourage our volunteers and the Huntsville community to support the tournament’s charitable mission in giving through The Community Foundation of Huntsville. Let’s make year two even more memorable than year one.”
For more information, visit huntsvillechampionship.com, and for questions about volunteer duties or the registration process, contact Lauren Lockridge at info@huntsvillechampionship.com.
