The Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors is pleased to announce its class for the 2023 Hall of Fame. The 2023 class is comprised of ten former athletes, coaches and support personnel. The induction ceremony for this year's class will be held on May 20th at the Limestone County Event Center beginning at 6:30.
The 2023 inductees include the following:
David Leon Ashford - The Athens High School graduate was an athletic trainer for the University of Alabama Football team under head coach Paul 'Bear' Bryant. He later became a lawyer and represented the University of Alabama in cases against the NCAA.
Carlos Franklin - Starred as a wide receiver, running back, return specialist and strong safety for the Athens High School football team. Averaged 15.7 yards every time he touched the football during his senior season with the Golden Eagles. He played collegiate football at the University of North Alabama.
Charlie Gover - A track star for West Limestone High School and was the 1970 Cross Country State Champion. He was a track and field standout at both Calhoun Community College and Austin Peay University.
Greg Haynes - A tremendous all-around athlete who exceled in many sports at Athens High School. He earned 10 varsity letters while participating in many sports at AHS. Earned a football scholarship to the University of Alabama where he was a member of two National Championship teams.
Chasity Campbell Legg - A former basketball and volleyball standout for West Limestone High School. She was named county Most Valuable Player in both sports while earning All-State honors in basketball. She played basketball collegiately at Belmont University and was a three-year starter for the Bruins.
Tracy Lowery - A baseball and basketball standout for Athens Bible School. Earned a dual baseball-basketball scholarship to Florida College and later transferred to Athens State College to play baseball. His batting average for the Bears was over .300.
Ollie McGee - Was a member of eight state championship teams as a member of the Athens High School football and track and field teams. Earned All-State honors in the multiple sports he participated in at AHS. Earned a football scholarship to the University of North Alabama and played defensive back for the Lions.
Bill Murrell - Legendary coach for Athens Bible School. Has led ABS to state championships in both baseball and cross country. The Alabama Sportswriters Association has named him 'Coach of the Year’ four times. A member of the Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
Robert Stewart - Was one of the first African American students to graduate from a segregated Limestone County High School. He was instrumental in leading Clements High School to a state championship in basketball as he was named to the All-State Tournament Team.
Stewart Whitt - Tremendous amateur golfer who prepped at Athens High School and earned All-State honors for the Golden Eagles golf team. Played collegiate golf at the University of Alabama and was member of the Crimson Tide’s 2008 SEC Championship team. Qualified for the 2014 US Amateur Tournament. He recently won the PGA National Club Championship on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, SC.
Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors President Jeff Hodges states this year’s induces are outstanding additions to the Hall of Fame who are all very deserving for their accomplishment both on and off the athletic field.
