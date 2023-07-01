The Lindsay Lane baseball program has grown in just seven years from a small school with a new team to a state recognized powerhouse.
Head coach Charles Morrison attributes it all to the dedication of his players.
“The 2023 team that we had really overcame a lot of adversity and a lot of challenges as we were rebuilding from a state championship series team in 2022,” he said. “I was so very proud and happy for these guys on the team that they were able to accomplish what they accomplished, which no one thought they could do after losing some of the seniors that they had on last year’s team.”
After starting the season 3-5 with some players learning new roles, they ended 31-11 before the playoffs. They set a school record for the most wins in school history while moving up a class in competition to 2A and still made it back to the final four in the playoffs.
Two seniors, Ray Anderson and Max Morrison, and one junior, Alex Cook, from the 2023 season were recognized as three of the Top 20 players in the Tennessee Valley on a list that only included three players from larger schools like Bob Jones and Hartselle. The Lions were the only Limestone County players that made the Terrific 20 list.
The two seniors are both headed to play baseball in college and Cook is set to take an important leadership role in the next season.
“These three guys are getting some recognition because of what they did and they were three leaders on the team,” Charles Morrison said. “It really took all nine or 10 of those guys on the field to win games. So if we didn’t have a great team aspect of it, then if we’re honest the three guys who are getting some of the mentions right now wouldn’t get that because we wouldn’t have a winning record.”
Morrison said these three stood out as some of the best individual producers that they had but the whole team is what made them as successful as they were once again in the last season.
Anderson had 168 strikeouts during his senior year and placed himself in the AHSAA record books in place 6th for all time strikeouts. Charles Morrison said Anderson landed his name in multiple other lists for both this season and for his career. He was the AHSAA 2A pitcher of the year for his senior season.
“He pitches with a lot of confidence and that confidence rubs off on all the other team members and when he’s on the mound we just expected to find a way to win,” Morrison said.
Anderson said just keeping his mindset right was an important aspect of that.
“I always to be a leader to these guys and knowing if you’re on the mound and your head is down and you have bad body language everyone else will too” Anderson said. “We never really got down, we came back a lot this year to win some games and that was big for us.”
He said working with his teammates was what made them such a great team and Coach Morrison recognized his leadership with the rest of the guys.
“I would consider him one of the overall leaders of our team,” Morrison said. “Not only for what he does on the field but also how he leads and pushes everyone off the field as well.”
His senior counterpart on the recent list, Max, said he and Anderson aren’t just teammates but neighbors and he enjoys watching his friend’s success.
“I’m just sitting back watching the show,” Max Morrison said about when he’s in centerfield and Anderson is on the mound.
Anderson recognized Max’s accomplishments too.
“He was a great outfielder, one of the best outfielders I’ve ever played with,” Anderson said. “He was 50 for 50 this year which was really amazing for us.”
Max Morrison ended the season with 54 runs scored, 49 hits, 14 doubles and most notably like Anderson mentioned, 50 stolen bases out of 50 attempts. He also had a .383 batting average and a .527 OBP.
“Max was our lead off hitter and kind of our spark plug to get things going,” Charles Morrison said. “Defensively, we played him in centerfield and any ball that was up in the air our pitchers and our players knew that he had a really good chance of running the ball down no matter where it was.”
As Max’s coach and father, he said this season was really a special one to have been able to work together.
“I was blessed with opportunity to be able to coach him from the time he was in t-ball all the way up until the time he graduated high school and that was something that was a very unique and rare opportunity and I’m just so thankful and so blessed,” Morrison said. “He and I created a lot of memories that I’ll never forget in my entire life some of the best times in my entire life happened out there on that baseball field with him along with all his other teammates.”
But to Max when they’re on the field, he’s not just his dad.
“He’s like every other coach I’ve ever had honestly. He treats me the same like everybody else. It’s cool and all but when I’m on the field he’s not like my dad — he’s just coach.” Max said.
He said Alex Cook is definitely going to be a leader on next year’s team and he pushed everyone to be their best.
“Even when coach wasn’t looking he’s like ‘we’re fininshing this rep, full speed,” Max said.
Cook said his teammates and coach Morrison have all played a part in his growth as a player.
“Ray and Max are perfect examples in my opinion are perfect examples of perfecting your craft,” Cook said. “I think next year it’s going to be a lot different than the last two or three years just because we’re going to have a lot less older leadership. It’s going to be a really young team but I think we’re definitely somebody that you don’t want to underestimate.”
Coach Morrison said Cook would be a leader of the team in both pitching and hitting.
“Alex has tremendous power on that left side of the plate and he was able to come up numerous times throughout the season and come through with big hits to help our team,” Charles Morrison said. “He really was a huge part of our success in coming up in big situations and delivering to get those hits and score one or two runs each time by his ability to just really put pressure on the defense.”
“He’ll be one of the top hitters in the North Alabama area next year in my opinion,” Charles Morrison said.
