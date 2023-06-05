The 40th Anniversary Alabama State Games are just days away. The events are scheduled for June 9-11 in Birmingham and Jefferson County.

If you haven’t registered yet there is still time but deadlines are fast approaching. Go to ALAGAMES.com to learn more about your sport and to register.

All athletes who register for the 40th Anniversary Alabama State Games and attend either the State Farm Athlete’s Leadership Summit or Opening Ceremony are eligible to win one of 17 scholarships ranging from $500-$4,000.

Since the scholarship program’s inception in the early 90s, $335,000 in academic scholarships has been awarded to athletes of all ages. The scholarships are to any two-year, four-year or trade school with no restrictions. They are also transferable between family members.

Athletes who attend either or both events on June 9 at Bartow Arena will be gifted a 40th Anniversary Alabama State Games Commemorative T-shirt. Those who are unable to attend will have the opportunity to watch Opening Ceremony live on the Alabama State Games Television Network.

The Games announced their venue lineup for each of the sports on Monday. A full list can be found at enewscourier.com.

Archery- St Clair Archery Club 

Baseball- Bill Noble Park 

Baton Twirling- Vestavia Civic Center

Bowling- Bowlero Riverview in Birmingham

Chess- Vestavia Civic Center

Disc Golf- George Ward Disc Golf Course

Diving- Birmingham Crossplex

Equestrian- Windwood Equestrian in Pelham

Judo- Trussville Civic Center 

Miracle League- Hoover Sports Park East

Ninja- Challenge Ninja Obstacle Academy in Huntsville

Pickleball- Bill Noble Park

Shooting Sports I- Shiloh Clays in Calera

Shooting Sports II- 574 Elvira Rd. Helena, AL 35080

Soccer- Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex & Liberty Park

Swimming- Birmingham Crossplex 

Table Tennis- Hometown Table Tennis

Taekwondo- Trussville Civic Center

Tennis- Bill Noble Park

Track & Field- UAB Track Complex 

Ultimate Frisbee- Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex & Liberty Park

Volleyball- Pelham City Park Beach Courts

Wrestling- Hoover High School

