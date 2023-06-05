The 40th Anniversary Alabama State Games are just days away. The events are scheduled for June 9-11 in Birmingham and Jefferson County.
If you haven’t registered yet there is still time but deadlines are fast approaching. Go to ALAGAMES.com to learn more about your sport and to register.
All athletes who register for the 40th Anniversary Alabama State Games and attend either the State Farm Athlete’s Leadership Summit or Opening Ceremony are eligible to win one of 17 scholarships ranging from $500-$4,000.
Since the scholarship program’s inception in the early 90s, $335,000 in academic scholarships has been awarded to athletes of all ages. The scholarships are to any two-year, four-year or trade school with no restrictions. They are also transferable between family members.
Athletes who attend either or both events on June 9 at Bartow Arena will be gifted a 40th Anniversary Alabama State Games Commemorative T-shirt. Those who are unable to attend will have the opportunity to watch Opening Ceremony live on the Alabama State Games Television Network.
The Games announced their venue lineup for each of the sports on Monday. A full list can be found at enewscourier.com.
Archery- St Clair Archery Club
Baseball- Bill Noble Park
Baton Twirling- Vestavia Civic Center
Bowling- Bowlero Riverview in Birmingham
Chess- Vestavia Civic Center
Disc Golf- George Ward Disc Golf Course
Diving- Birmingham Crossplex
Equestrian- Windwood Equestrian in Pelham
Judo- Trussville Civic Center
Miracle League- Hoover Sports Park East
Ninja- Challenge Ninja Obstacle Academy in Huntsville
Pickleball- Bill Noble Park
Shooting Sports I- Shiloh Clays in Calera
Shooting Sports II- 574 Elvira Rd. Helena, AL 35080
Soccer- Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex & Liberty Park
Swimming- Birmingham Crossplex
Table Tennis- Hometown Table Tennis
Taekwondo- Trussville Civic Center
Tennis- Bill Noble Park
Track & Field- UAB Track Complex
Ultimate Frisbee- Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex & Liberty Park
Volleyball- Pelham City Park Beach Courts
Wrestling- Hoover High School
