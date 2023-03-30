The Athens Bible School Trojans baseball team has had a longstanding reputation on the baseball field. That reputation is in no small part due to the consistent leadership of head coach Bill Murrell, who won his 900th as a coach on March 24, 2023, against Valley Head at the Athens Middle School baseball field.
“I was an assistant coach for three years and then head coach for 50,” Murrell said, who joined the ABS coaching staff in August of 1970.
This year’s team is young, starting four eighth graders this season after losing seven in 2022, but that did not stop the team from turning around a 0-5 losing streak at the beginning of the season to a current 5-8 record so far in the season. Murrell wasn’t worried that the wins would come, not even after he knew that he was looking at less than five games from his 900th career win.
“Being able to play on our own home field would’ve made it a bit more meaningful. Someone asked me during Christmas ‘how many,’ but I was more concerned with the uncertainty of ‘is our field going to be ready,’” he explained.
The Trojans could have played Friday’s game at home, but the crowd area was too muddy. This didn’t stop the team from finding somewhere to host Valley Head and playing ball, though.
Murrell had no idea that this game was his 900th win. He “felt like it was going to happen” eventually but had no idea that there was a banner waiting on the sidelines to celebrate the milestone.
It isn’t the only milestone for the Trojans’ baseball legacy. After Friday’s win, Coach Murrell made an announcement to his team.
“Before they brought [the banner] out, I told the team ‘thank you for your efforts ... this is my last year.’ I have younger coaches that know what they’re doing, some even in their twenties, and it’s time to let them take over,” he explained.
When asked what he was going to do with his retirement, Murrell was quick to explain that he isn’t done with the ABS family.
“I’ll probably still be driving the bus and helping with the school, but I will be retiring from the baseball coaching part. I’ll be letting someone else make all the decisions,” Murrell laughed.
He also shared that he is excited to get to be a spectator for his grandchildren.
“I’ll be sitting in a lawn chair watching baseball and softball.”
One of those grandchildren is Luke, an eighth grader and one of the four starters on the Varsity baseball team this season. Having Luke on the team marks the second generation of players and third generation in the ABS baseball family.
“I’ve always loved watching him coach and watching his players play since I was a little boy. He’s always worked with me throughout the years to help get me to where I am now.” Luke Murrell bragged on his grandfather and coach, “I’m extremely happy to be a part of his team during this big accomplishment.”
Brad Murrell, Luke’s father and Bill’s son, posted on Facebook after the win, “So thankful for all this man has done throughout the years for Athens Bible School baseball. 900 wins is an amazing accomplishment, and I am so thankful that I have been able to be a part of the journey as a player, coach, and son.”
The Murrells aren’t the only three-generation family in the ABS baseball legacy. Murrell will begin and end his career with a McElyea on his team. Luke McElyea is one of the pitchers in the Trojan lineup this year, and McElyea’s grandfather was a senior during Murrell’s first year on the ABS staff.
To Murrell, this just highlights how ABS is truly “one big family.”
That family doesn’t just come from the players and their parents, though. Bill Murrell was sure to express his gratitude for his wife, Burnetta, who “basically raised our three kids while I was on the ball field,” according to Murrell.
Burnetta recognizes her husband’s accomplishments as reaching much further than home plate.
“Being a coach is not just a love of the game and sports; it’s the love of helping these young people grow spiritually and mentally ... These kids have become preachers, doctors, lawyers, firemen, policemen, teachers, great husbands and fathers. Putting God first is always at the top of the list,” Murrell explained.
She acknowledged that being a part of a coach’s family can be “difficult at times,” but she feels blessed to call the ABS baseball program, its players, and its families family for the last 50 years.
Beyond blood family, Coach Murrell also recognized that he would not have become such a successful coach without the lessons and mentorship of men he respects greatly.
“I learned a whole lot about handling young players from some men that are like parents to me. Jimmy Crafts and Vernon Castlebury taught me a whole lot about handling young baseball players,” Murrell explained.
Murrell also couldn’t have built such a successful program without support from ABS beyond the baseball program.
“All of these years have been so enjoyable because I’ve had wonderful, supportive families to work with and allow me to coach their sons, as well as a very supportive administration and faculty,” Murrell said of his 50-year career with the school.
