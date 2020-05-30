A college hockey program worth saving in Alabama

In this March 23, 2007, file photo, Alabama-Huntsville's Shaun Arvai, left, kneels on the ice after Alabama-Huntsville lost 3-2 to Notre Dame in two overtimes in a semifinal of the NCAA men's hockey Midwest Regional in Grand Rapids, Mich. When the word came down in one of those end-of-the-week news dumps that Alabama-Huntsville was dropping its men's hockey team, it hit especially hard. UAH also eliminated its men's and women's tennis teams at the same time it announced hockey's demise — all in the name of balancing a bottom line that has taken a huge hit during the coronavirus pandemic.