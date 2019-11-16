A Special Group: Athens senior class making history

Athens football coach Cody Gross can't talk about his senior class without getting a little emotional. That's how much they mean to him.
This isn't just any senior class. These seniors were freshmen when Cody took over as the Golden Eagles' head coach in 2016. He has grown with them, and together they have built up the Athens program from a team that won a total of seven games between 2014 and 2016 to a team that won 16 games the past two seasons, made the playoffs three straight years and took its first playoff win in five years this season.
“This class means the world to me,” Cody said. “They came in with us, and they've been a part of the big turnaround. They've been part of the good, the bad and the ugly. They were there every step of the way.”
Senior receiver Braden Gross, the coach's son, wasn't even sure he wanted to come to Athens when his dad took the job. He was an eighth grader at Lauderdale County who thought he wanted to stay there instead of transferring for his ninth-grade year. But the allure of playing for his father at a larger school won out, and he has never regretted the decision, he said.
“I was going to stay at Lauderdale County, but he talked me into it,” Braden said. “He didn't force me to, but it sounded really cool to be able to play for him. It was a good decision and it's paying off.”
Braden doesn't receive any preferential treatment because he's the coach's kid. Far from it.
Cody said he has to compartmentalize being a dad and being a coach.
“I talked to (Braden) before the season started and said, 'It's your last year, and I don't want to have any regrets as far as how we handle this thing," Cody said.
"I asked him, 'do you want to talk about (football) at home?'"
"He said, 'no sir,'" Cody recalled. "I said, alright, we won't."
Keeping the roles of coach and dad separate was a necessity.
"I want to be daddy at home," Cody said. "I don't want to be a coach at home. And I don't want to be daddy at the field, I want to be the coach. It's hard to navigate those waters, but it's been a joy for me.”
Having his son on the team means the Gross home is always a hotbed of activity when it comes to team bonding away from the field. Cody said he has come home to find 20 or more players in the swimming pool. It's part of the culture he wanted to create at Athens.
“That is something we have tried to foster,” he said. “You can't make them do it, but we've tried to do that. We had a senior retreat at my house, and they spent the night. They had a dunk contest and a talent show. It was just a lot of fun hanging out together.”
Senior linebacker Jakerrias Scott said those times off the field are as important as any time spent on the field with his senior teammates.
“I means a lot because when you look at our class, you can see our bond is strong,” Scott said. “Other classes might not have hung out as much, but we are very close. It's something that has helped us and made us want to work harder and push each other to get better.”
Cody got a little misty when the seniors walked the field following the last regular-season home game. He said he will probably “cry like a baby” when these seniors walk off the field for the final time as Golden Eagles.
“I met with the seniors the day after the Austin game, and I told them they were the most special group I have ever coached,” Gross said. “I think it's because I've seen them all the way through as a head coach. I've been at every workout they've ever been at. I know what they've done, the work they've put in, the sacrifices they've made. They've been a big part of this change. This kind of stuff doesn't happen overnight unless you go recruit, which we don't do. It happens by people buying in, and that's what they've done. If people really knew what they have done, they would be in awe. The people in this town should be extremely proud of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.