ABS baseball team still playing at former campus

Athens Bible School opened a brand new facility last year on U.S. 31, complete with the latest technology and more than 10,000 square feet larger than the previous building.
One thing the new facility didn't come with, however, was a baseball field. That left the Trojans baseball program, one of the school's most successful programs with numerous state finals appearances and a state championship in 2008, scrambling to find a place to play.
Athens Bible baseball coach and athletic director Bill Murrell had an agreement to rent the Athens High secondary field to use whenever the Athens Middle School team wasn't using it. However, before Murrell signed the papers, the new owner of the property where the school was formerly located on Forrest Street offered the use of the baseball field until the end of the 2020 school year.
“We are very appreciative of them,” Murrell said of the property owners. “(Athens) coach (Chuck) Smith and the principal at Athens had come up with a fee structure, where we would get their old field when the middle school wasn't using it. We were just about to the point of having to sign on the dotted line when word came to us that we could use our old field.”
Murrell didn't find out the Trojans were going to be able to use the baseball field until mid-January, which didn't leave a lot of time to get it to where it's playable.
“Because we thought we weren't going to get to use it, the field was sort of let go and it's taken quite a bit of work to get it back into playing condition,” Murrell said. The grass is not green because why waste a thousand dollars planting winter rye when you're not going to be playing on it? But since we found out we could use it, we've been working hard to get it ready, and it's playable now.”
While Athens Bible has use of its old field for this season, where the Trojans will play in the future is up in the air. Murrell said there are plans to build a four-field baseball and softball complex at the new campus, but lots of fundraising and donations will need to be made to make that a reality.
“I don't even know if we'll have a field next year or not,” Murrell said. “It's part of the capital campaign, which I guess will go on until we pay for everything. There's not an ending date for it.”
After starting the season with two road games, Athens Bible's first home game was an exciting 8-7 win over New Hope last Saturday. The Trojans will play at home again Saturday, when they take on Mars Hill at 10:45 a.m., and Sumiton Christian at 2 p.m.
