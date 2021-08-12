School leaders gathered Monday to break ground on a new state-of-the-art sports complex for Athens Bible School.
“The goal of our school is to build excellence in our students, and athletics is one way we instill confidence, self-respect, leadership skills and a greater appreciation for hard work,” ABS Hall-of-fame baseball coach Bill Murrell said in a press release. “This sports complex is an import next step for our future students and the many successful athletic programs they represent.”
Athens Bible School has played an integral part in the history and success of the Limestone County community for over 75 years. The last year has been one of growth for the school, including a 15% increase in enrollment, the addition of a dual-enrollment track for architectural drafting and the Play It Forward fundraising initiative for the future sports complex.
“Athens Bible School endeavors to provide our students with diverse education options and seasoned athletic programs that build the whole person – body, mind and soul,” ABS Principal Chris Duke said. “So many of our student-athlete alumni are shining examples of excellence prepared for this life and the life to come.
“The fundraising efforts, titled Play It Forward, strive to make our great community and kindergarten through 12th athletic programs even better for current and future students, and for the more than 75,000 Limestone County and greater North Alabama residents that visit and compete with our teams each season.”
The Play It Forward fundraising campaign is divided into three phases, with the goal of collecting funds by Oct. 1 to complete the baseball fields, softball fields, tennis courts, track, lighting for the soccer fields and supporting facilities. Fundraising will continue for Phase I, with donations accepted at PlayItForwardABS.org.
About Play It Forward
Play It Forward serves as the fundraising catalyst for the future outdoor sports complex for
Athens Bible School. With a goal of raising just under $2.5 million, the campaign is seeking
individuals and companies who support the role of youth athletics in building young adults that
are physically and mentally fit and who have the tools to perform well in school and life. Visit the website mentioned above to find out more more about the program.
