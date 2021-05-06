An outstanding pitching performance by Athens Bible Trojans softball pitcher Cana Vining led her team to a 3-2 victory over the Decatur Heritage Christian Academy Eagles Wednesday in the Area Tournament at Skyline High School. This was ABS’s second game against DHC, winning the opening round matchup Monday by a final score of 8-3. Vining threw a complete seven inning game, allowing five hits, one walk, no earned runs with 10 strikeouts. Both runs that crossed home plate for the Eagles were unearned as ABS committed five errors in the game.
The Trojans put together three runs on eight hits. All three of those runs by ABS came in the first inning. Vining brought the first two runs across home plate on a line drive home run over the center field fence for her first of two hits in the game. Kara Thomas knocked in the third run on an RBI single.
Destiny Burns went 2-for-3 while Brooke Blakely, Allie Lovell and Bailey Davis each added one hit.
"The game against Decatur Heritage was the one that really counted. It determined if we advanced to the Regionals. Although we didn't hit the ball the way we wanted to, we scored just enough to get us the win,” ABS assistant softball coach Chad Vining said. “Pitching and defense were areas that really stepped up and carried us through. I'm very proud of the way our girls fought. It was a great team effort."
Skyline Vikings 12, ABS 3
After an 8-0 loss to the Skyline Vikings Monday night, ABS found the Vikings just as tough on Wednesday suffering a 12-3 loss. Though the Trojans were only down 4-3 in the fourth, Skyline began to pull away in the fifth and sixth scoring seven runs between the two frames.
ABS had eight hits. Kara Thomas and Ragan Hamm each had multiple hit games to lead the Trojans offensively. Burns finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs while Blakely went 1-for-3 with one RBI on a single to center in the second inning. The Trojans finished 2-2 in the 1A area tournament.
The Trojans will move on to regionals next week.
