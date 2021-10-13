The Athens Bible Trojans volleyball team went 2-1 this past week with wins over Falkville and Oakwood followed by a 3-1 loss to Ardmore.
Oct.4
ABS defeated Falkville 3-1 Monday. ABS took the first two sets 27-25 and 25-22. Falkville took the third set 25-19 followed by a 25-15 victory by the Trojans in the fourth set. Cana Vining had 10 digs, nine kills and led her team with 19 assists. Claire Holt had 10 kills and one block, Kara Thomas had two aces and Hannah Britnell had 13 digs. Brooke Blakely finished with 12 assists while Bailey Davis had two aces.
In the second match of the day, ABS swept Oakwood in straight sets 25-13 and 25-12. Vining totaled six digs and seven assists and Holt tallied three kills and two blocks. Ragan Hamm had three digs and four kills, Thomas had six aces and Britnell had four. Katie Lee Helums had three blocks in the match.
Oct. 5
After a 25-17 loss in the first set, ABS rallied back to take the second set 25-22. But the final two sets went to Ardmore 25-10 and 25-13.
Vining had 16 assists and two aces. Holt had 11 digs, 10 kills, five blocks and one ace. Hamm had 13 digs, Thomas had five kills and Blakely finished with seven assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.