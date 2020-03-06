A few local teams will be playing in new basketball area for the next two seasons after the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced the new alignments for the 2020-2022 seasons.
The AHSAA reclassifies schools every two years based on enrollment numbers, and the classifications for the 2020-2022 academic years were announced in December, along with area and region alignments for the fall sports.
On Tuesday, the AHSAA announced the area configurations for winter sports, which will see some local teams taking on new opponents.
The biggest change is Elkmont, which dropped from Class 4A to Class 3A in December.
The Red Devils played the past two seasons in Class 4A, Area 15 with West Limestone and Brooks. Elkmont will now be in Class 3A, Area 16 along with Clements, Colbert Heights and Lauderdale County.
Clements will also face two new opponents in Area 16, as Elkmont and Colbert Heights replaced Westminster Christian and Lexington.
Athens will face two new area opponents the next two seasons and play in a four-team area instead of the three-team area it has played in the past.
The Golden Eagles will be in Class 6A, Area 16 along with Columbia, Hazel Green and Madison Academy. That area might be one of the toughest girls basketball areas in the state, as Hazel Green has won the past three state championships in Class 6A and Madison Academy won Class 4A state championships in 2017 and 2018. Madison Academy was also state runner-up in Class 5A this past season.
Madison Academy moving up to Class 6A forced changes in Class 5A, Area 16, where East Limestone and Ardmore reside. The next two seasons will see the Indians and Tigers taking on Lee-Huntsville and Mae Jemison as area opponents.
In Class 4A, West Limestone remains in a three-team Area 15, although one of the teams is different. West Limestone and Brooks remain, but Elkmont was replaced by West Morgan for the next two seasons.
Tanner is now in Class 2A, Area 14 with Hatton, Tharptown and Whitesburg Christian. The Rattlers' biggest area rival in boys basketball from the previous two seasons, Sheffield, was moved to a different area while Whitesburg Christian, which was previously in Class 1A, moved in.
In Class 1A, Lindsay Lane Christian and Athens Bible remain in Area 15 and will have a familiar opponent and a new one. The area will consist of four teams for the next two years after being a five-team area the past two seasons.
Oakwood Adventist remains in the area, while Whitesburg Christian moved up to Class 2A and R.A. Hubbard was moved to Class 1A, Area 16. Familiar foe Decatur Heritage Christian will replace R.A. Hubbard. The Eagles were a mainstay in Class 1A for years before spending the last two seasons in Class 2A.
