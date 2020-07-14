The Alabama High School Athletic Association recently announced a continuation of a program that helps students receive a large discount on standardized testing preparation courses.
The AHSAA is joining with the National Federation of High Schools and eKnowledge to continue the PowerPrep Program, the organization said in a press release. Because of the association, Alabama students will receive a 95% discount on SAT or ACT prep courses.
“We are so pleased that the SAT/ACT project is helping Alabama families,” AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese said in the statement. “In just a short time, more than 1,000 families have saved hundreds of thousands of dollars. I want to thank the NFHS and eKnowledge for the generous support and willingness to make a difference through the educational and athletics process.”
It is a community-service, no-profit project and all student fees are reinvested to improve the program and reach more families. The project, which began more than 15 years ago, has assisted almost 300,000 families.
The NFHS began sponsoring the project 10 years ago and it is now the official program for all 19,500 member high schools and 12 million students.
“The SAT/ACT Prep Project has received thousands of unsolicited supportive messages,” NFHS Executive Director Karissa Niehoff said in the release. “Parents and students deeply appreciate this resource. This direct feedback motivated the NFHS to make eKnowledge our exclusive partner and expand our effort to reach more students and families.”
Parents of high school students in Alabama may request their 95% discounted SAT or ACT PowerPrep Program at 222.eknowledge.com/AHSAA or by calling 951-256-4076.
The online SAT/ACT PowerPrep is accessible from any device. It has hundreds of hours of student classwork, 50-plus hours of detailed video explanations, 360-plus multimedia/video lessons, 29 automatically graded progress quizzes with detailed answers and much more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.