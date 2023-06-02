ATLANTA, Ga. – The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) is proud to announce its 2023 SIAC Hall of Fame Class that includes the 1993 Alabama A&M Women’s Track and Field team, set to be inducted on Wednesday, July 12 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.
“I am excited to usher in the next group of legendary figures that have made the SIAC one of the most revered athletic conferences in America for more than a century,” said SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman. “It is only fitting that we celebrate icons from days past in conjunction with our annual Football Media Day event where the stars of the future will be on display.”
The SIAC Hall of Fame event will recognize individuals whose accomplishments on and off the playing fields have had a lasting impact on the conference and are worthy of induction to this most exclusive group of SIAC Legends. Additionally, these honorees have distinguished themselves with their contributions to the rich history and tradition of our member institutions.
The newest members of the SIAC Hall of Fame were chosen from a list of nominees who were submitted by their respective institutions.
Since its inception in 1992, the SIAC Hall of Fame has welcomed 155 distinguished honorees.
The SIAC Hall of Fame Honorees includes the 1993 Alabama A&M Women’s Track and Field Team, Ernest McNealey (Allen University), Calvin Smyre (Fort Valley State University), Drayton Florence (Tuskegee University), Jeffrey Henderson (Stillman College), Arthur McAfee Jr. (Morehouse College), and Alex Percival (Morehouse College).
Led by Head Coach Joseph Henderson, the 1993 Alabama A&M Women’s Track and Field Team captured their 14th straight SIAC title by finishing first in 12 of 19 events amassing 210 points.
With 33 points, Chinweoke Chikwelu was named Most Valuable Field Athlete and Head Coach Joseph Henderson was named the Alice Coachman Coach of the Year.
In the 1993 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championship in Abilene, Texas, Alabama A&M claimed their second straight NCAA Division II Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship. In 1992, the Bulldogs claimed their first title with a 47-point victory over California State-Los Angeles. In 1993, the championship came down to the final event. In the 1600-meter relay (4x400), Alabama A&M held a slim 82-80 lead over Abilene Christian. In the final leg, Shelly Beckford pulled away to gain a first-place finish with 92 points and another national championship.
The SIAC Hall of Fame was established to preserve the history and celebrate the accomplishments of former student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and contributors that have excelled on the playing fields, while pioneering integrity, sportsmanship, and character off the field.
A&M was a member of Division II and the SIAC from 1941-1998, prior to joining the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Other members of the Bulldogs in the Hall of Fame include NFL Hall of Famer John Stallworth, Louis Crews, George Hobson, and Onree Jackson, among others.
