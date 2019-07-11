HUNTSVILLE — The University of Alabama men's basketball team will play in its fourth appearance of the Rocket City Classic. This year’s event will feature a double-header as the University of Alabama in Huntsville will play Spring Hill College and Alabama will face Belmont.
The neutral-site games will be played Dec. 21 in the Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center. Tickets will go on sale later this summer and will be available through Ticketmaster and at the Von Braun Center box office. Game times will be set in the coming weeks.
“We knew coming in the Rocket City Classic was something we wanted to continue as a part of our non-conference schedule,” said University of Alabama head coach Nate Oats. “Not only is it exciting for our fans, but it is great for our program and the city of Huntsville. From everything I’ve heard, the event has been a tremendous success in the past. When you talk about playing Belmont – a program that has had great success over the years — it’s just a win-win situation for everyone involved.”
Belmont head coach Casey Alexander also expressed excitement about playing in the annual event.
“The Rocket City Classic has proven to be a successful neutral-site event, so we’re thrilled to be a part of it this season,” Alexander said. “Playing Alabama in Huntsville will provide our fans with a great opportunity to see the Bruins on the road against a high-caliber opponent.”
The Rocket City Classic provides the opportunity for both the University of Alabama in Huntsville and the University of Alabama to play on the same night and at a neutral site. The University of Alabama recently named Oats its new head coach, so this will be his first time playing in Huntsville with the Crimson Tide.
The University of Alabama in Huntsville recently named John Shulman as the new men’s basketball head coach. Shulman joins the Chargers after various stops and a longtime position with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
“We are so excited to be joining three great programs in the Rocket City Classic,” Shulman said. “It's an incredible atmosphere for our program and a great opportunity for fans to see four great teams in a high-level event.”
Spring Hill College head coach Craig Kennedy said, "We are honored to be invited to the fourth annual Rocket City Classic. This is a well-run event in the hotbed of Alabama high school basketball, and we are looking forward to coming up there to play against UAH. Playing in a doubleheader featuring the University of Alabama, from a powerhouse conference like the SEC, will be a real thrill for our guys. We are really looking forward to it.”
