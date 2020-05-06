While Alabama’s golf courses have stayed open during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alabama Golf Association has had to make numerous changes to its summer tournament schedule to accommodate the government’s recommended social distancing guidelines.
Based upon the latest “phased reopening” recommendations from state and federal officials while still following social distancing and sanitation guidelines, the AGA will implement a similar approach for its competitions this summer subject to any unforeseen developments.
A four-phase program has been developed that begins with “Phase 1” and will scale to “Phase 2” if conditions warrant, and so forth until “Phase 4” is reached, which will be the new normal. If conditions improve faster than the “phased approach,” phases could be modified or if conditions worsen then an event could be scaled down.
The four event phases are as follows:
• Phase 1 — walking only, no caddies, no carts (including spectators), limited field;
• Phase 2 — introduce one cart per player, no caddies, limited field;
• Phase 3 — introduce caddies, one cart per player (if possible), limited field; and
• Phase 4 — “New Normal” with caddies, shared golf carts, full field.
To accomplish the phased approach, the 104th Alabama State Amateur Championship originally scheduled for June 10–13 has been postponed until July 29–Aug. 1 at Saugahatchee Country Club in Auburn.
Due to the date change, the Alabama State Match Play and Senior Match Play Championships at AU Club from July 30–Aug. 2 are canceled. State Amateur sectional qualifying is canceled with full refunds provided to those entrants. Exempt players already registered will remain in the championship field. Updated State Amateur registration form, exemptions and field selection process will be available by the new registration opening date of May 11.
Phase 1 events include the Alabama Girls State 13 and Under Championship and the Alabama Girls State Junior Championship June 8–10, both taking place at Valley Hill Country Club in Huntsville.
Phase 2 events will the Women’s Stroke Play Championship and Women’s Senior Amateur Championship on June 24–26 at Timberline Golf Club in Calera, while Phase 3 events will be the Alabama Women’s State Amateur Championship and the Womens’ State Senior Match Play Championship on July 7–9 at Huntsville Country Club.
Phase 4 events will include the Boys State 13 and Under and Junior championships July 21–23 at Goose Pond Colony in Scottsboro, the Alabama Women’s State Four-Ball and Senior Four-Ball championships July 22–23 at Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear, the Alabama State Parent-Child Championship from July 27–Aug. 3 at RTJ Oxmoor Valley in Birmingham and the Alabama State Amateur Championship from July 29–Aug. 1 at Saugahatchee Country Club in Auburn.
Remaining AGA championships in the fall are as scheduled. The AGA is exploring options to reschedule the Alabama State Senior Amateur, State Super-Senior Amateur and State Four-Ball Championships in the fall and early winter.
For updates or any changes to the current phasing system, visit alabamagolf.org and the AGA’s social media accounts.
