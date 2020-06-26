Alabama players, Saban appear in anti-racism video

In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban leads his team onto the field for a an NCAA college football game against Duke, in Atlanta. The Alabama football team released an emotional video Thursday, speaking out against racism and ending with the message that “all lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.” Saban and many prominent players, both Black and white, appear in the video that was written by Alabama left tackle Alex Leatherwood.