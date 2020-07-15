BIRMINGHAM — Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame's 52nd annual induction ceremony will be held virtually Saturday, Aug. 1, in lieu of the previously scheduled induction banquet.
“While we are very disappointed that we are not able to honor the Class of 2020 at a banquet, we are very thankful technology will allow us to still induct these sports heroes in a way that is safe for everyone,” said Scott Myers, executive director of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.
The ASHOF has worked out an agreement with WOTM TV to broadcast the induction ceremony on the WOTM channel throughout Alabama, and online at ashof.org and wotm.tv. The show will air Aug. 1, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The ASHOF induction ceremony emcee Ryan Brown will serve as host of the broadcast.
More detailed viewing information will be made available on the ashof.org website and ASHOF social media channels. The ASHOF Museum can be reached at 205-323-6665.
The class of 2020 includes former Auburn running back Ronnie Brown, former Alabama offensive lineman and college and NFL coach Sylvester Croom, paralympic athlete Doug Kennedy, former Auburn pitcher and head baseball coach at Auburn University at Montgomery Q.V. Love, former college football coach Woody McCorvey, five-time Major League Baseball All-Star and four-time World Series champion catcher Jorge Posada, former Birmingham College baseball coach Duane Reboul and former SEC football official Steve Shaw.
