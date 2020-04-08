Alabama State Games postponed due to COVID-19

The Alabama State Games have been an early summer tradition for more than 35 years, but it will be different this year thanks to the COVID-19 crisis.
Due to athletics being on hold throughout the country during the new coronavirus outbreak, the 2020 Alabama State Games, set to take place in Dothan and surrounding areas, have been postponed to July 31–Aug. 2, the organization said in a press release.
“We want to make the Alabama State Games XXXVIII a representation of the spirit of America that does not give up and that overcomes in the end,” the release said. “We realize that sports schedules have been devastated during this unprecedented pandemic. Our goal is to offer an opportunity for Alabamians and those from surrounding states to be able to compete in an Olympic-style event with about 25 different sports offered as we, hopefully, move beyond the virus and celebrate the conclusion of summer.”
The inaugural state games took place in 1983 and featured about 600 athletes participating in four sports. Now, the state games feature more than 6,000 athletes participating in 25 different sports, making the state games Alabama's largest annual multisport event for youth and adults.
Sports include everything from team sports — baseball, basketball, flag football, soccer and softball — to individual sports such as golf, tennis, bowling, swimming, wrestling and track and field. There are even more recreational activities, including archery, baton twirling, karate, taekwondo, BMX and mountain biking, pickleball, shooting sports, disc golf and cornhole toss. There will even be an American Ninja Warrior-style course for participants.
The Olympics-style opening ceremony will take place Friday, July 31 at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds, in Dothan, starting at 5:30 p.m. with the State Farm Leadership Summit for all athletes, coaches, parents and the general public.
The live-televised opening ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. and include the parade of athletes and lighting of the Olympic cauldron, concluding at 8:30 p.m. with afireworks display.
Registration for the Alabama State Games will open in the coming weeks. Visit www.alagames.com for continually updated information on sports.
Contact Dean Kelly, director of the Alabama State Games, at 334-440-8072 or dean.kelly@asffoundation.org for more information.
