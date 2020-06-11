Like all other sporting events throughout the world, the Alabama State Games has made some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, while the games had to be delayed, they are still on, with registration for all sports beginning June 15. Registration is already open for some sports. Visit www.alagames.com for updated information on which sports are currently accepting registrations.
The State Games, which was originally supposed to take place in June, will instead be held July 31-Aug. 2 in Dothan, Ozark and Enterprise.
The Olympics-style opening ceremony will take place Friday, July 31, at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds, in Dothan, starting at 5:30 p.m. with the State Farm Leadership Summit for all athletes, coaches, parents and the general public.
The live-televised opening ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. and include the parade of athletes and lighting of the Olympic cauldron, concluding at 8:30 p.m. with a fireworks display.
The inaugural state games took place in 1983 and featured about 600 athletes participating in four sports. Now, the state games feature more than 6,000 athletes participating in 25 different sports, making the state games Alabama's largest annual multisport event for youth and adults.
Sports include everything from team sports — baseball, basketball, flag football, soccer and softball — to individual sports such as golf, tennis, bowling, swimming, wrestling and track and field. There are even more recreational activities, including archery, baton twirling, karate, taekwondo, BMX and mountain biking, pickleball, shooting sports, disc golf and cornhole toss. There will even be an American Ninja Warrior-style course for participants.
The State Games announced if the event has to be canceled due to a new coronavirus outbreak, a full refund will be given to all registered teams or athletes.
Contact Dean Kelly, director of the Alabama State Games, at 334-440-8072 or dean.kelly@asffoundation.org for more information.
