The Limestone County All-County Volleyball Team was recently selected by county coaches and unveiled at the county volleyball tournament. The players were selected based on their play in county games. The varsity team includes, from Ardmore, Alyssa Stanford, McKenzie Singletary and Chesney Widner; from Clements, Anslee Gordon and Jenny Trent; from East Limestone, Bryanna Johnson, Bailey Baker and Riley Carwile; from Elkmont, Paige Robinson, Kayla Menefee and Shelby Norman; from Tanner, Brooklynn Coleman; and from West Limestone, Lillee Baugher and Faith Craig. Those receiving honorable mention are, from Ardmore, Sydney Hall; from Clements, Meg Jackson; from East Limestone, Jirah Rogers; from Elkmont, Maggie Gant; and from Tanner, Miracle Scott and Raegan Moran.
