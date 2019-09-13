The Athens-Limestone Alumni Basketball Tournament will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Athens High School Arena.
The tournament will be accompanied by DJ LaShay B from radio station WEUP. There will also be special performances by the Athens High School dance team and Jaden Marshall.
The tournament will include a 3-point shootout and a slam dunk contest. Admission is $5 per person.
The tournament is sponsored by the Athens High School Alumni Association.
