Following a season that resulted in the 1A-3A boys state soccer championship, Tanner’s head boys soccer coach Matt Smith accepted yet another prestigious award at last Thursday’s AHSAA championship coaches dinner.
During the AHSAA 2023 All-Star Week, which took place from July 17-21, Smith was honored with the State Championship Coach Award after he helped lead his boys soccer team to Tanner’s first state championship in school history.
“It’s huge, because it’s one of those things that you might not ever win again,” Smith said. “For me, to be able to go and receive that award, it is something I will always have that no one can ever take from me.”
Less than two months ago, on May 13, Smith and the Tanner Rattlers shutout St. Luke’s Episcopal High School of Mobile en route to a 2-0 victory in the state championship. The historic win capped off a 22-5 season for the Rattlers, as well as a perfect 10-0 record in regional games.
“What we did last season will always be in the history books; when people go to look up 2023 state champs, we will always be there” Smith said. “That game was not just big for me, the players and the school, but it was big for the community of Tanner as a whole.”
Last year marked Smith’s 10th year at Tanner, and he expressed just how important the state championship win meant to him.
“That’s the first ever state championship that I have personally won as a head coach,” Smith said. “It was also the first one to be brought back as far as Limestone County school system goes in winning it, so those players’ names will forever be etched in Limestone history.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.