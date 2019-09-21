Ardmore got off to a great start, but couldn't hold on to an early lead in an eventual 41-14 loss to Class 5A, No. 8-ranked Madison Academy in a Class 5A, Region 8 clash.
The Tigers returned the game's opening kickoff to the 5-yard line, and Luke Hogan scored on the next play to give Ardmore a 7-0 lead just 17 seconds into the game.
That lead would hold until early in the second quarter when Mustangs quarterback Avery Seaton scored on a 3-yard run. Seaton would then toss a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jailen Holmes late in the second quarter to put Madison Academy up 13-7 at halftime.
The Mustangs (4-1, 3-0) would put the game away with three touchdowns in the third quarter. Joshua Malone would score on a 1-yard run before Seaton would toss a 53-yard touchdown pass to Clay Pitsinos and a 43-yard scoring strike to Slate Rucker to put Madison Academy up 34-7 after three quarters.
Hogan would score again for Ardmore on a 3-yard run early in the fourth quarter before Seaton would close the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run midway through the final period.
Seaton finished the game with 270 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Ardmore was led by Hogan, who finished the game with 77 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Ardmore (2-3, 0-3) is off next week.
