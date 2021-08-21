After a Tanner Rattlers touchdown early in the first quarter on a 9-yard run by Alex Guster, the Ardmore Tigers bounced back in a big and never let up. From their opening possession on, the Tigers had the game in control defeating the Rattlers 49-6.
One 13-yard completed pass by Brayden Hillis to Brody Dunn on the first possession got the Tigers deep into Rattlers territory, but the drive began and ended with Ardmore’s running back Thomas Colston. Five of the eight plays on the drive revolved around the junior tailback including a 5-yard touchdown run with 4:17 remaining in the first quarter. Ardmore converted the extra point to take the lead of 7-6.
A three and out by the Tanner offense resulted in a punt that Ardmore’s Drew Daly returned for a big gain all the way down to their opponent’s 14-yard line. Colston would eventually punch it in again for a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 14-6.
With 7:10 remaining in the first half, Dunn found the end zone for the Tigers on an 8-yard direct snap touchdown run. Just before the first half came to and end, Colston broke several tackles and bulldozed his way for a 33-yard touchdown run getting his third score of the game and putting the Tigers up 28-6. He finished with with three touchdowns and 125 yards rushing just in the first half.
Less than two minutes into the second half, Ardmore’s offense continued to roll. Hillis found Dunn on a slant route in which he took it in for a 69-yard touchdown reception. Ardmore’s Trevor Sims got in on the scoring frenzy on their very next possession with a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 42-6.
The final touchdown by the Tigers came late in the fourth quarter on a tipped ball that led to a pick-six from 36-yards out to seal the victory of 49-6.
Despite having several years as an assistant, this was Jonathan Snider’s first win as a head coach and he couldn’t be more proud of his team, even after the ice bath he received from his players out of the Gatorade cooler at the end of the game.
“Once our guys loosened up and played, they had a little bit of freedom out there tonight,” he said. “They were confident in what were doing and I can’t thank them enough for coming out and doing the things that we ask them to do as well as they can do it. I’m proud of our players, proud of our coaches and I’m proud to be an Ardmore Tiger.”
For Snider and his team, he said he wants his guys to celebrate, but not long after, it will be back to work.
“We’re going to enjoy it, I guarantee you, but we’re going to go to work and get ready for Elkmont,” he said. “We’re going to get better this week and I look forward to the next one.”
The next game for Ardmore will be at Elkmont at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.
