Ardmore's defense was much improved, but the offense just couldn't generate enough points to get past Brewer, as the Tigers fell to the Patriots 24-17 Friday night in a Class 5A, Region 8 contest.
Ardmore was in a 21-3 third-quarter hole but battled back in the second half to make Brewer earn its victory.
Brewer had the only touchdown in the first quarter as Wyatt Styles scored on a 2-yard run. Ardmore got on the board early in the second quarter on a 25-yard field goal by Xzander Atkins, but Brewer answered with a Johnathan Morgan 7-yard touchdown run which put the Patriots up 14-3 at halftime.
Brewer expanded the lead to 18 points in the third quarter on Morgan's 3-yard touchdown run, but Ardmore got right back in the game a few minutes later when Chase Duskin picked up a blocked punt and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown.
Brewer scored its final points of the night on a 25-yard field goal by Thomas Gipner early in the fourth quarter, but Ardmore made it interesting late when Owen Doss hit Conner Harbin with a 65-yard touchdown pass with 53 seconds remaining.
However, Brewer recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock for the victory.
Doss had 117 passing yards and a score for Ardmore while Morgan had 190 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Brewer (3-3, 2-2).
Ardmore (2-4, 0-4) will take on East Limestone next Friday in another region clash.
