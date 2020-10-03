The statistics were similar, but the final score wasn't, as Russellville pulled away in the second half to take a 41-3 victory over Ardmore in a Class 5A, Region 8 matchup Friday night.
Ardmore had 268 yards of total offense, but couldn't get the ball into the end zone. The Tigers' only points came on a 25-yard field goal by David Jenrath late in the first quarter.
Russellville got on the board first with a 1-yard touchdown run by Airreon McCullough. Jenrath's field goal cut the Golden Tigers' lead to 7-3, but that was as close as Ardmore would get.
Russellville scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter, the first on a 15-yard run by Conner Warhurst and the second on a 4-yard run by Caleb Mathews.
Russellville put the game away in the third quarter with two more touchdowns. Warhurst had a 1-yard touchdown run with just over a minute remaining in the quarter, and Ashaad Williams intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards for a score just a few seconds later.
Russellville (6-1 overall, 4-0 region) added its final touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Gabe Amick to TJ King.
Chris Allen led Ardmore with 74 rushing yards.
Ardmore fell to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in region play. The Tigers will travel to East Limestone next Thursday night.
