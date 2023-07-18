The Ardmore Tigers invited head coach Charlie Wilburn and his Hazel Green Trojans out to their practice field early Wednesday morning for a conjoined two-team practice and 7-on-7.
“It is really good for our kids to see somebody in a different jersey,” Wilburn said. “We can kind of get into the monotony of being here all summer, so it is good to come out and get work against guys that are going to do stuff right.”
The two programs used to share somewhat of a long history with each other, as Ardmore holds a 10-9-1 all-time record over Hazel Green in their past clashes on the gridiron. The last time both teams played each other consistently was back in the early ‘90s, so this throwback matchup is one both sides were looking forward to.
“We want our guys to continue to get better; that is the whole point of this,” Wilburn said. “If we can have our players focus on the details of what we are doing, then the fact that we are lining up against someone new shouldn’t affect us.”
That kind of mindset expressed by Wilburn was a shared sentiment for other players on the practice field, including Ardmore’s rising senior inside linebacker Hayden Durham.
“They serve as a strong challenge for all of us on the team,” Durham said. “To come out here and see somebody different, it sparks something in both sides to give their all every play.”
Durham, who is expected to play a key role in Ardmore’s defense in the upcoming season, also talked about how his team stepped up to the challenge of practicing against 6A Hazel Green.
“Coach Snider did a great job at getting all of us ready for today, so as a team I think we have done good,” Durham said. “We go against a lot of good teams each year, so it only makes sense to practice against similar competition.”
