Ardmore opened up Class 5A, Region 8 play with an emphatic victory and improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2013.
The Tigers jumped all over Brewer from the opening kickoff and took a 41-0 halftime lead en route to a 48-7 victory.
Ardmore rolled up 360 rushing yards and 418 yards of total offense while holding Brewer to just 141 total offensive yards.
Thomas Colston got the scoring started on Ardmore's opening possession as he raced 11 yards for a touchdown just over 2 minutes into the game. Xzander Atkins added the first of his five extra points.
Ardmore scored again less than 3 minutes later on a Chris Allen 7-yard touchdown run and added its third touchdown of the first quarter on a 56-yard run by Conner Harbin.
The Tigers added three more touchdowns in the second quarter. Allen scored his second touchdown of the game on a 2-yard run and then scored his third touchdown a few minutes later when he took a punt back 33 yards for a score.
Allen finished the game with 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Colston led the team with 112 rushing yards and a score.
The scoring slowed down considerably in the second half. Ardmore's only touchdown came early in the fourth quarter on a 60-yard run by Luke Hogan. David Jenrath added the extra point.
Brewer finally got on the scoreboard with 1:21 remaining in the game on a 12-yard touchdown run by Gonzalo Ramirez.
Ardmore (3-0 overall, 1-0 region) will host Lawrence County next Friday.
Section 34, Tanner 21
Tanner and Section were tied 14-14 in the second quarter, but the Rattlers couldn't hang with the Lions in their Class 2A, Region 7 opener.
Section scored a touchdown in the final seconds of the first half to take a 21-14 halftime lead and then added another score in the third quarter to go up 27-14. Tanner scored to cut the lead to six points in the fourth quarter, but Section put the game away with another touchdown late.
Tanner (1-2 overall, 0-1 region) will host Ider next Friday in another region matchup.
Phil Campbell 62, Elkmont 22
Phil Campbell set a school record for points and yards in a single game in the Bobcats' 40-point win over Elkmont in both teams' Class 3A, Region 8 opener.
Phil Campbell rolled up 601 yards of offense, including 441 yards on the ground as they extended a 43-22 halftime lead by outscoring Elkmont 19-0 in the second half.
Luke Barnwell accounted for four touchdowns — three rushing and one passing — and Ridge Raper scored three times as the Bobcats remained undefeated (3-0 overall, 1-0 region). Barnwell finished with 143 rushing yards and 138 passing yards.
Elkmont (0-3, 0-1) hosts Colbert Heights next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.