Ardmore had just 55 yards of total offense in a 42-7 loss to Madison County in its final Class 5A, Region 8 game of the season.
Madison County (8-2, 6-1 region) wrapped up the region championship with a win, and completed a turnaround season from last year, when they finished with a 3-7 record and missed the playoffs.
Madison County started the scoring midway through the first quarter when Mekhi Burdette-Barnes scored on a 1-yard run.
Madison County took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter on Burdette-Barnes' second touchdown of the night, this one a 6-yard run. The 14-0 lead would hold until halftime.
Madison County then put the game away in the third quarter with two more scores. Burdette-Barnes scored on a 5-yard run to put the Tigers up 21-0. Ardmore answered with a 1-yard touchdown run by Braden Hillis, but Madison County answered right back with a 4-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Perdue.
Madison County scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter for the final margin. Burdette-Barnes completed his great night by throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass to Quamain Gamble before Perdue closed the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run midway through the final quarter.
Madison County quarterback Austin Mills was the leading offensive player in the game, as he threw for 195 yards. Madison County had 322 yards of total offense, while Ardmore was held to just 55, including minus-21 yards rushing.
Ardmore (2-7, 0-7) closes out its season next week by hosting West Limestone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.