It wasn't easy, but Ardmore was able to start its season 2-0 with a hard-fought 22-8 victory over Elkmont Friday night.
The Red Devils scored first and took an 8-6 lead into halftime, but two second-half touchdowns and a safety were enough to see Ardmore slip out of town with a win.
Ardmore had a healthy edge in the stats. The Tigers outgained the Red Devils 299-101 and had 18 first downs to Elkmont's nine. But Ardmore could not put the game away until a fourth-quarter touchdown and safety finally gave them some breathing room.
Elkmont got on the board first late in the first quarter when quarterback Ty Roberts found Coby Scroggins for a 7-yard touchdown pass. The two connected again on the 2-point conversion attempt to put Elkmont up 8-0.
Ardmore answered quickly on its next drive, and Conner Harbin scampered into the end zone from 10 yards out on the first play of the second quarter. However, the extra point was no good and Elkmont retained the lead.
The Red Devils would hang onto that lead until midway through the third quarter, when Ardmore drove 75 yards to score on its opening drive of the second half. Luke Hogan did most of the work on the drive, rushing for 65 yards on seven carries, including a 13-yard touchdown run. Hogan also ran in the 2-point conversion to put the Tigers up 14-8 with 5:35 left in the third quarter.
Ardmore then struck lightning on its next possession, which looked like it was going to end in disappointment after penalties knocked them back to third and 27 on the Elkmont 47-yard line. However, quarterback Owen Doss found Harbin for a 47-yard touchdown pass that put the Tigers up 20-8 in the first minute of the fourth quarter.
Ardmore drove inside the Elkmont 10-yard line twice more in the fourth quarter, but turned the ball over on downs both times. The final points of the game came when Ardmore blocked a punt that went out the back of the end zone for a safety.
Hogan led Ardmore with 93 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, while Doss completed 8 of 17 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Elkmont was led by Jonah Smith, who had 13 carries for 49 yards and one reception for 16 yards.
Ardmore (2-0) will host Scottsboro next Friday while Elkmont (0-2) hosts Deshler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.